John “Johnny” Cornelius Tribett Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 23, 1946 in Radford, VA to the late John Cornelius Tribett Sr. and Edna Rachael (Wood) Tribett.

Johnny met his wife, Lila J. Tribett and they married on January 19, 1972. Together they have celebrated almost fifty (50) years of blissful marriage. Their love continued to grow with each year and with the birth of each of their four children, Dana, John IV, Schoen, and Lila. The bond between the two was inspirational to their family.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1966, serving his country honorably before his discharge in June 1968. Johnny was proud of his service and continued to support the men and women enlisted in the United States military. Returning home, he became a talented carpenter who was in demand for over thirty (30) years. After his retirement in 2010, he could not sit around so he continued to work when he wanted or as needed, up until only a few years ago.

Johnny was a man who put his family above all else. Lila was his best friend and they spent many wonderful days just being in each other’s’ company. Johnny was an avid outdoorsman; he was quite the fisherman and bow hunter. He was never one to turn down an invitation to sit on the bank of the pond with a fishing rod and great company. He enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his sons and grandchildren. He could go camping, crabbing or just sit by a campfire and feel a deep peace. His sense of humor was legendary and his laugh contagious.

A great man has left many to mourn his passing. A legacy of strength, compassion and determination to always take care of those you love, will be the greatest gift we received from this true gentleman.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Lila J. Tribett of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Dana L. Steffe, John C. Tribett IV, and Schoen D. Tribett of Mechanicsville, MD, and Lila M. Hill of Avenue, MD; siblings, Danny Tribett of Ohio and Ann Buckler of Hughesville, MD; eight (8) grandchildren, Billy Joe Hill, Devanie Garnett, Jonathan Hill, Devahna Graves, Angela Trowbridge, Delaney McDowell, Casey Hill and Vivian Tribett; and seven (7) great-grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Layna, Josie, Wyatt, Jeremiah and Teresa and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Tribett Sr. and Edna Murphy; and siblings, Pinkie and Rosemary Tribett and Mike Murphy.

At this time all services are private. A Memorial Celebration will be planned at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution will be made to retired CPL, wounded warrior, Caleb Getscher at 40510 Juniors Ct Leonardtown, MD 20650. Caleb Getscher is a local retired CPL, wounded warrior from Afghanistan who currently resides in Leonardtown, Md.

Arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.