Edward Ernest Bowles of Leonardtown, MD died on December 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Leonardtown, MD on November 1, 1957 to the late Emma Charlotte (Lumpkins) Bowles.

He is a long time resident of St. Mary’s County born and raised here. He was always known as a very hard worker. He worked as a fence installer at Thomas Fence and was close with his coworkers. He loved to eat his Southern Maryland Seafood when it was in season. He enjoyed going to Captain Sam’s to pick up his scratch offs and socializing with people while there. He was an avid reader of any kind of material or books that interested him. Most of all, he loved his girls and he was devoted to them and his grandson. He was excited when he found out there, was another grandchild named Everly on the way, but his family was his greatest joy.

He is survived by his daughters, Nina Bowles (Dylan Brown) of Mechanicsville, MD; Coralea Dunston (Carlton) of Leonardtown, MD and his grandson Grayson and his granddaughter on the way Everly Dunston; his siblings Sara Thomas (Joe) of Bushwood, MD; Cathy Williams of Avenue, MD and Joe Bowles of Delaware and George Bowles (Nancy) of Mechanicsville, MD and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Emma Lee Massey of Mechanicsville, MD, his sister Linda Knott of Leonardtown, MD and his brother-in-law, Carl Williams of Avenue, MD.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Prayers celebrated at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

