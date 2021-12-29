James (Teddy) Theodore Bailey, 65, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2021 at St Mary’s Medical Hospital.

Teddy was born on April 3, 1956 to Ethel Elizabeth Jackson and Louis Veron Bailey in LaPlata, MD.

After growing up in Cobb Island, in 1969 he met Carol Lynn Bailey (Nichols) and they married in 1973 going on to have two wonderful daughters, Candy and Crystal.

Following school, at an early age Teddy found his passion for carpentry where he spent over 40 years serving the Southern Maryland community.

In recent years, when he wasn’t maintaining his yard, Teddy spent his time in the Potomac River fishing and crabbing every chance he got. Always the source of strength and positivity, Teddy was a kind and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Bailey of Charlotte Hall, MD; his daughters, Candy Lynn Gregory (Stephen) of Chesapeake, VA and Crystal Lynn Miller (Michael Jr.) of Charlotte Hall, MD; his five grandchildren; James, Cailey, Presley, Gracey and Michael III; siblings, Joseph Bailey (Lisa) and Janie Plymire (Paul) and Sister-In-Law Pamela Bailey. He is preceded in death by both of his parents Ethel Elizabeth Jackson and Louis Veron Bailey and brothers, Louis Bailey Jr. and Ricky Murphy.

The family will be accepting friends for Teddy’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:00pm. with interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in James’s name to the Cancer Treatment Center’s of America, at 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newman, GA 30265.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.