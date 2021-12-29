Betty Jean Stapf, 91, of Lusby, MD passed away on December 9, 2021 at Taylor Farm Assisted Living.

She was born on August 30, 1930 in Rossville, Texas to the late Robert Pratt and Annie (Rice) Pratt.

Betty grew up in Poteet Texas and graduated from Poteet high school in 1947. She was employed by the Social Security Administration as Benefits Authorizer until her retirement from government service. She continued to serve her community as an admission clerk for the Calvert Marine Museum until her retirement in February of 2013. She married Warren Frederick Stapf on the 20th of April 1963 in Baltimore. They spent eight years together before his passing in 1971. She enjoyed reading, painting, quilting and knitting.

She is survived by her son, Warren David Stapf and his wife Sharon of Hollywood, MD, her son Lawrence Harold “Rusty” Smith, her daughter Susan A. Pace, her daughter Laura Stapf, and her daughter Christiann Mildred Stapf as well as her two grandchildren, Erica and Brittany. She is also survived by her brother Ernest Pratt and her two sisters Linda Nell Pratt and Lyda Dell Pratt. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Robert, Kenneth, Elizabeth, Douglas, Willis and James Pratt.

Services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.