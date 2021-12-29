Mercedes Caday Aguinaldo, 77, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 2, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on January 16, 1944 to the late Liberato P. Caday and Cristeta Ragus. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Eduardo R. Caday, Nieves R. Caday Salvador, and Manuel R. Caday.

On April 9, 1969, Mercedes married the love of her life, Jose Ancheta Aguinaldo in Manila, Philippines. In 1970, Mercedes moved to Chicago, IL awaiting her husband’s return from Vietnam. In 1971, Mercedes moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland when her husband was stationed at NAS Patuxent River, MD. In 1980, Mercedes and Joe moved to Leonardtown, MD where they settled and raised their three daughters, Joanna, Merle, and Cholynne. Together they celebrated over 52 wonderful years of marriage. As her husband traveled with the Navy, Mercedes stayed in St. Mary’s County with the girls, pursuing her career and passion as a dedicated and caring teacher for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. Her dedication took Mercedes to schools all over St. Mary’s. Her outreach brought her into the homes of students, giving away books and other learning tools. Mercedes’ career also included real estate agent in the mid-1980s, bringing families to their homes. Mercedes obtained her Masters of Education from McDaniel College in 1993. She retired from the Board of Education in 2007.

Mercedes was an original member of the Filipino American Association of St. Mary’s since 1979. Mercedes was a dance instructor and a member of the Fil-Am dance troupe, which danced all over the Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia in festivals celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. Mercedes was a passionate pianist, playing her favorite pieces “Love and Devotion” and “Remember Me”.

Mercedes traveled all over the world with her beloved husband, children, and friends. Mercedes made annual trips to the Philippines, and made side trips exploring the Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, and Japan. She loved her tours that cruised the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and all the way to Russia. Mercedes’ travels led her all over Europe three times. Mercedes explored the United States, touring Hawaii, Alaska and the Northwestern states, up and down the West coast and the Atlantic states. She adored nature’s beauty of national parks and canyons, especially the Grand Canyon. But her favorite trips were her religious pilgrimages to Lourdes, France, Fatima, Portugal, and the Holy Land.

Family was of utmost importance and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them, especially her grandchildren. Mercedes would keep her grandchildren during summer breaks for weeks at a time, making memories. Mercedes attended the grandchildren’s piano recitals, soccer games, lacrosse games, hockey games, basketball games, and school concerts and events. Mercedes’ affection extended to her nieces and nephews as well, always providing a mother’s love. Mercedes loved her friends as her family, a bond brought together by a Navy life.

In addition to her beloved husband, Joe, Mercedes is also survived by her daughters: Joanna Hosea (Doug) of Hollywood, MD, Merle Barnett (John) of Annapolis, MD, and Cholynne “Ollie” Hayes (Richard) of Fairfax Station, VA; her grandchildren: Sydney Barnett, Jaeden Hosea, Tyler Barnett, Bryce Barnett, and Natalie Hayes; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service by Rev. Ryan Pineda, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Larry Douglas Hosea, Jr., John Barnett, and Richard Hayes II, and her grandsons, Jaeden Hosea, Tyler Barnett and Bryce Barnett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650; St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650; and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.