Mary Virginia Brown – Virginia’s Journey A Life Well Lived

Mary Virginia Carter Brown, 86 of Leonardtown, MD, transitioned to her Heavenly home on December 8, 2021.

Virginia, as she was affectionately known, was born on May 12, 1935 to the late Mary Catherine Thomas Carter and Joseph Ignatius Carter in Bushwood, MD.

She received her education through the St. Mary’s County School system and graduated from Banneker High School with the Class of 1953. Virginia was a devoted, life-long Catholic. She attended church services every Sunday and would often pray the rosary. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Bushwood, MD and later became a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church, Compton, MD. Virginia was a stay-at- home Mom until her husband’s, James Brown, Sr., untimely death. After he passed, she decided to gain employment. She began her working career at McKay’s Grocery Store, where she worked as a cashier for 10 years. Afterwards, Virginia went to work at Safeway, as a cashier, retiring after 28 years. Upon retirement, she felt the need to remain active and socially connected, thus went back to work part-time at BurchMart. Being a cashier at her jobs required awareness, friendliness, interaction with her countless customers, greeting her customers and being polite. She possessed all of these traits and skills, thus earning several commendations for her work and professionalism from Safeway.

She was a woman of great character. Virginia was always a soft-spoken, calm, mild-mannered, and polite lady. She was always pleasant and smiling whenever she was in conversation with others. Virginia was one of the best mothers one could ever have. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She showed unconditional and selfless love for her children. Some of the words to describe her are gentle, loving, nurturing and caring. She showed her children love, provided support, taught them responsibility and instilled in them the importance of respect and morality. In addition to all of these great attributes that she showed and instilled in her children, she was very overprotective of them. She is what you refer to as a “helicopter mom”, which is a mom who hovers over her children. Virginia always looked at her children as if they were still minors. She was always asking them “Where are you”? Where are you going?” or “What are you doing”? However, the children knew it was all out of love.

In her pastime, Virginia enjoyed watching TV, (especially all Tyler Perry episodes and movies), attending family gatherings, going to gospel shows, spending quality time with her children and especially her grandchildren. However, when she was going to family gatherings, she always wanted to know what was on the menu. If you didn’t have sweet potatoes, you can be sure she was going to bring them. Sweet potatoes, kale and three cups of coffee a day were her favorite foods and drink. Virginia’s favorite phrases were “How you percolating”? (slang for “How are you doing?”) and “Whatever”. Her “Whatever” phrase became a part of her everyday vocabulary; so much so that Safeway gave her a t-shirt that read “WHATEVER” as a retirement gift. Lastly, but certainly not least, Virginia had a heart of gold. She always showed empathy for her sick relatives and friends. Virginia would very often visit the sick either in the hospital, nursing homes or at their home, spending warm quality time with them and conversation; giving them strength, comfort, inspiration and a positive feeling to fight their illness and to get well soon.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her children, James “Junior” Brown, Jr. (Denise), William “Bill” Brown (Pat) and Valeria Brown (Vanzorro, Sr.); sisters, Ann Berry, Grace Tyer (Aloysius), Joan Thomas; brothers, Ernest Carter (Martha), James Leroy Carter, Daniel Carter, Rowland Carter (Carolyn), Joseph “Bo” Thomas; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Lawrence, Sr.; grandchildren, James Andre Brown, Kyann Faith Brown, Jerrille V. Brown, Sontia M. Brown, Kimberly DuBose (Joshua), Maiya S. Parker, Breana D. Parker (Allieu), Vanzorro Gross, Jr. (Somantha); great-grandchildren, Kingston Perkins, Micah Perkins, Ace Wurie, Zariah Wurie, Zymarion Gross, Victoria Gross, Taylor Atkinson, Raegan DuBose; her favorite aunt and BFF, Lillian Thomas Young; Godchildren, Joseph Berry, Jr. and Stephanie Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Brown, Sr.; brothers, Joseph “Joe Buck” Carter and Thomas (Tom) Carter; sister, Elsie (Lucy) Carter Lawrence, and her long-time companion, Joe Boy Mills.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Stephen Wyble at 12:00 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made too: Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 2065; and ACTS 21808 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.