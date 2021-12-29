Timothy Ray Thompson, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2021, at Georgetown Hospital. He was born May 15, 1938, at home in St. Mary’s County to his wonderful parents, Andrew Latelle Thompson, and Edna Dean Thompson. Raised in the Nazarene Church it was his greatest joy to attend every service, which held true to his last day here on earth. A good Christian man that led by example and would do anything to help anyone.

He attended Leonardtown High School for a while and then decided to help his Father on their farm. He was a good carpenter, meticulous painter, and could do electrical work. He later went to work aboard the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, working at the Public Works Department on the Emergency Crew, AIMD Battery Shop and the Supply Department Shipping Section, retiring in 1993 after 32 years.

After retiring from the base, he found the perfect job in 1993, driving Mennonite Friends and sometimes the Amish all over the country. He traveled to Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Virginia many times, making many lasting friendships. He wore out two vans and then bought a big gray van. He had dual wheels put on the back of this one to make it safer. It was “one of a kind” and drew much attention. He also helped his good friend, Leonard Kessler bring in new school buses from the factory. He enjoyed that also. In 2020 he retired again after driving for 27 years for his friends.

He is a man who was always on the go, kind and gentle, he never had, or made an enemy, because he loved everyone, and they loved him. His greatest love, after his Lord Jesus, was his family, his wife Helen of 63 years; his two daughters and their husbands, Cheri Miller and her husband Steve Miller of Purcellville, Virginia; Michele (Missy) Evans and her husband Tony Evans of Mechanicsville; his grandson Garrett Miller and his wife, Kristen Miller of Norfolk, Virginia; his granddaughter Olivia Evans of Mechanicsville and her fiancé, CJ Burroughs of Leonardtown. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend.

He leaves his sister, Barbara Thompson, and brother, Jerry Thompson, and his wife Linda Thompson of Hollywood. Also, many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Preceding him in death are his parents, his brother Rodney Thompson and his wife, Jeanette Thompson, all of his aunts and uncles and several cousins, the latest being his cousins, Dora Joan Kirby and LaVerne Herndon, both of Hollywood. His Aunt Juanita Modlin of California, MD, and friends, David Wright of Florida, and Henry Stauffer of Loveville, MD.

A life well-lived, he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and with those of his family who have gone on before, and we rejoice in the abundant life he will now enjoy for all eternity.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m., by Pastor Paul MacPherson at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 1110, Leonardtown, MD 20650

