John Luther Shaffer, Sr. 86, of California, MD passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 5, 1935 in Latrobe, PA to the late John Leslie Shaffer and Gerda Charlotte Shaffer.

John served in the US Air Force from January, 1955 and was honorably discharged in November, 1958.

John married his “Favorite Girlfriend”, Dorothy Ann in November 1956. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

John lived his life to the fullest. He was a Railroad Engineer for many years before retiring in January 1999. His love of riding the rails awarded him a job that felt like he never had to actually “work” for a living because it’s not work if you love what you do. Many remember the amazing intricate train arrangements he set up under the Christmas tree each year.

John shared often that he was grateful that the Good Lord gave him the opportunity to marry his favorite girlfriend “Laigs”, ride motorcycles from the age of 15 to 80 years old, and being able to drive trains for a living, and travel. John preferred to travel on the roadways or railways as his motto was that he “didn’t want to miss the scenery.”

His personality was what drew most people to him. He liked a good cup of coffee with a donut and would talk about family, trains, motorcycles, and politics/history all day. He has left many memories for those who loved him to cherish.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Shaffer of California, MD; children, Janna Linkous (Fred) of Mechanicsville, MD, James L. Shaffer (Brenda) of Clinton, MD and John L. Shaffer, Jr. (Linda/passed) of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother, Thomas E Shaffer of Miami, FL; seven (7) grandchildren; and four (4) great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gerda Shaffer and siblings, Robert L. Shaffer, Kenneth D. Shaffer, and Ronald E. Shaffer.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 with the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Cullins officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held immediately after at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Wounded Warriors Project, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

