Mark John Dominiak, 23, of Dameron, MD tragically died on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Great Mills, MD.

Born on August 3, 1998 in Leonardtown, MD he is the son of Mark Edward and Nancy Lee Dominiak of Dameron, MD.

Mark John is a 2016 graduate of Great Mills High School. He had a strong work ethic and started working at the age of 18. He worked at Point Lookout State Park, then he went on to work at Leppard Construction company. He then went to work for True Chesapeake as a farm oysterman, from there he worked for Richard Reynolds/Fencing and Decking Company. He recently found his true passion, working as an Iron Connecter for Interlock Steel Working Inc. He was currently working on the Harry Nice Bridge. His hobbies were hunting with his father, fishing, crabbing, singing and spending time with his friends and family. He aspired for greatness and loved unconditionally. He had a heart of gold filled with love. He is missed and dearly loved by many.

In addition to his loving parents, Mark E. and Nancy L. Dominiak of Dameron, MD; he is survived by his uncles, aunts and cousins: Sandra and Paul Ridgell of Harper, TX; Paul and Karley Ridgell of Denham Springs, LA and their children, Josua, Ellie and Gabriel; Sherry and Joseph Guerrero of Fort Lauderdale, FL and their children, Alexa and Colby; David and JoJo Dominiak of Coconut Creek, FL; Florence Dominiak of Newport, TN; Joan Dominiak (Doug) of Dameron, MD; Jennifer and Brian Olson of Oklahoma and their children, Violet and Lilly; George and Mary Keller of Hartfield, VA and their children Iyanna, Angelina, Michael, and George Jr.; Doris and Thomas Evjen of Gloucester, VA and their children, Megan Wilson, John and Brent; Russell and Stacy Keller of Topping, VA and their daughters Corine & Angel Keller; Ida & Eithrop Carroll of Mathews, VA, and their children, Andrew & Ashley; Jim and Tracy Prinsen of Lexington Park, MD and their children, Karen, Allison, James, Kayla and Jamie; Dennis & Melisa Deal/Keller of Achilles, VA and their children, Sarah, Anthony, Alexis, Dawson; and Glen and Marie Keller of Avenue, MD. Like a brother and sister to Mark John, Michael and Sharon Koegel of Ridge, MD. A lifelong and family friend that Mark called Uncle Rick Pickett and wife, Debbie and family of Hilliard, FL. Lifelong friend and brother, Jacob Sullivan and his little buddy Chase Sullivan. A very special little girl who stole Mark’s heart, Isabella Rose Foster Owens of Lexington Park, MD. He is also survived by many extended family members in upstate New York, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Florence Dominiak and George and Ida Keller; and his uncles, Michael L. Dominiak and Patrick D. Dominiak.

Family will receive friends for Mark’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Edward Sullivan, George Keller, Will Swann, Russell Keller, Anthony Deal, Michael Koegel, Duncan Lepper, Russell Keller and David Norris.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680; Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680; St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department, C/O Shop with a Cop, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.