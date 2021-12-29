Robert Joseph Montanari passed at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on December 8, 2021 at the age of 75. Born on July 6, 1946, he graduated from Dundalk High School in 1963, attended the University of Maryland, and served with the U.S. Army at Fort Lee, Virginia during the Vietnam War. Upon retirement, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and spent his remaining years in residence at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Southern MD. He is survived by two sons, Jason Montanari and Joshua Montanari and spouse Kayla Altland; and one grandchild, Emerson Montanari. Despite divorce, his former spouse Connie Montanari was devoted to his care from the onset of his diagnosis until death. He is also survived by his brother David Montanari and wife Lorraine, nieces Melanie Montanari and Adrienne Montanari and extended family. A graveside ceremony and internment will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00AM.

This entry was posted on December 29, 2021 at 11:31 am and is filed under All News, brin, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.