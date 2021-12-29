Joyce Blackwell Foster, 90

Joyce Blackwell Foster, age 90, passed away peacefully December 21, 2021 from metastatic breast cancer. She was born July 30, 1931 in Doylesville, Virginia to Roy B. and Vergie M. Blackwell. She married her lifelong friend and love L. Melvin Foster on June 17, 1949 who preceded her in death in 2011. Joyce loved to love on people. She liked to cook, bake, crochet, attend Al anon, and read. She strived to assure life long learning way before the term was coined, as she lived through many changes over her lifetime. She would welcome everyone that crossed her path into her home. She was constantly busy with living life to the fullest. Her hands were rarely still. Spending time with her family and friends was her favorite activity. She also shared her love with the foods she prepared to feed any and all coming into her home.

For a few years Joyce worked at Acme Visible in Crozet, Virginia. Once leaving Acme she moved to Maryland and ran livestock farms which so suited her servant heart. She said the livestock farm certainly fitted her purpose on this earth. She was privileged to share her livestock and their responsibilities with whomever stepped foot on the farm. She believed: “Do what’s right and do what’s good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person.” Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verses, just to note one Ephesians 4:32-, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Joyce is survived by: Deborah Knott of Ocala, FL, Anita Stevens and husband, Marin of California, MD, Kerry McKay of Welcome, MD and Lawrence Melvin Foster, Jr. and wife, Corey Anne of Moriston, FL; a most special nephew, Greg Foster and his wife, Diane and family; one sister, Norma Jean Foster and her husband, L. Eddie Foster of Brandywine, MD. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Karen Siebert (Martin), Michael Peacher (April), Bobbie Jo Goddard, Maggie Foster, Matthew Peacher, Joey Foster, Lisa Foster, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews along with her extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannette M. Foster and grandson, Kevin T. McKay. All of these lives she has loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life on: Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Cindy Caldwell on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Peacher, Matthew Peacher, Kris Foster, Martin Siebert, Richard Riche, Brandon Peacher, Jack Siebert and Johnny Archer. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lauren Siebert, Autumn Peacher, Katelyn Rippeon, Olivia McKay, Ava Peacher, Olivia Peacher, and Reece McKay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, 636 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.