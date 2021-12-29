Evelyn Jeanette Fenner “Gram”, 84, of Lexington Park, passed away December 18, 2021.

She was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, on February 23, 1937, to her parents Stanley Joseph Krzewinski and Cecelia (Pudelski) Krzewinski of Polish decent.

Evelyn, known as “Gram,” by her family was known for her fun loving, stubborn and feisty spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of strong-willed, independent people.

Her favorite thing in life was being a grandma and a great grandma. Seeing her family gave her the greatest joy and making them smile was what she lived for. Gram always loved showing her grandkids how to dance while listening to classic 40’s and 50’s music. Music and dancing were her great loves. I imagine her being a fangirl chasing down Frank Sinatra in heaven.

We will keep our wonderful memories of cooking Polish meals with her, city-chicken (that’s not even chicken) being our family favorite and listening to her say words in Polish that no one understood. Calls from her brother, niece and nephews gave her so much joy as well as she adored them all. She loved fashion, QVC, worrying about everyone, and living a very independent life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Donald Fenner, as well as her two daughters Jackie Brown and Patricia Taylor. She leaves behind her brother Tom Bluemling (Cathy), son Joseph Brown (Stephanie), son in law John Taylor Jr., as well as her grandchildren, Jesse Crews (Morgan), Nikki Griffith, Tiffany Harris (George), and Kelly Brown, as well as her great grandchildren Jesse Jr & Abbie Crews, Braydon and Caleb Griffith, Jacob, Cody, and Logan Harris.

Although we will miss her greatly, our time with her was a blessing and we will cherish all our wonderful memories. We know she was ready to be with the other half of her family again.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society – Pan Can, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Cured Foundation, P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

All Services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.