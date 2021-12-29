“Sally” Lavera Faye Korbach Callis 84, of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on July 9, 1937 in Indiana County, PA to the late James Lewis Lockard and Laura Mae Kinter.

Sally was an active member of Hollywood United Methodist Church in Hollywood, MD. She was an amazing cook and everyone loved to sit down and enjoy a bowl of her homemade chicken noodle soup. Another great tradition everyone looked forward to, were her Christmas cookies. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting scarfs. Sally and Gary enjoyed travelling across the U.S. going to antique truck shows.

Sally is survived by her long time love, Gary Callis as well as her four children: Susan Barnhart (Don) of San Angelo, TX, Beverly Fulton of Enumclaw, WA, Martha Gill (Jerry) of Sudlersville, MD, and Rob Bishop (Veronica) of Aurora, CO. Sally was blessed with another daughter from Gary, Tricia Callis-Blaser of Hollywood, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Noel Lockard of PA; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Korbach, and five brothers: Lewis Lee Lockard, James Stewart Lockard, Dean Arthur Lockard, Ronald Darrel Lockard, and Thomas Jerry Lockard and her grandson Shawn Fulton.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor Matthew Tate at 12:00 p.m. at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, Maryland 20636. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 and ACTS – A Community That Shares P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.