Joseph Parran “JP” Ridgell, 75, of Ridge, MD, passed away on December 3, 2021 surrounded by family and love. Born November 12, 1946 in Scotland, MD, he was the son of the late Tennyson Aloysius and Mary Olive Ridgell.

Joseph was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Ridge, MD. He joined the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department from April 4, 1968 to May 5, 1986. He returned on February 2, 2007, and continued his service in the Department. During his first 18 years, he was a very active member in all Department activities, particularly fire prevention education programs. He was appointed to Engineer, Fire Marshal, Fire Captain, Assistant Fire Chief, and elected to the Board of Directors and Treasurer.

Joseph also served on several committees including carnival, firehouse renovation, and fire truck replacement. He earned many awards for fire prevention activities from Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association and the Maryland State Fireman’s Association for several years. He received the RVFD Top Responder Award for multiple years, and was named RVFD Firefighter of the Year in 1977. Joseph received his Life Membership for 25 years of service on December 8, 2014.

Joseph was also a career firefighter with the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Fire department for a number of years. He held other jobs including working in lumber yards and being a truck delivery driver.

In addition to spending time with his family, Joseph enjoyed crabbing, gardening, playing cards, doing puzzle books, and watching westerns. He particularly enjoyed giving his grandchildren lawn mower rides, playing with his cat, and watching the Waltons.

Joseph is survived by his wife Darla; his three children, Shawn Staff of Topeka, KS, Jennifer Ridgell, and Kristie Ridgell of Ridge, MD; his brother Bernard (Mary) Ridgell of St. Marys City, MD; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Tennyson Aloysius and Mary Olive Ridgell, as well as his brother John “Johnny” Ridgell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520 Ridge, MD 20680, Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, or St. Michael’s School, P.O. Box 259 Ridge, MD 20680.