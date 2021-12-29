Lana Delores Cameron, “Tweety Bird”, 73, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on December 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. She was born on June 16, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the daughter of the late Ruth Elizabeth Montgomery Norris and Joseph Leonard Norris. She is survived by her significant other Herman Covington and his family, her son C.P. Cameron, Jr. (Louise Pritchard) of Leonardtown, MD, two grandchildren Carmen Cameron of North Port, FL and Samantha Pritchard of Leonardtown, MD, along with her siblings Jane Morgan (Donald) of Colton’s Point, MD, Hattie Norris (George Bussler) of Colton’s Point, MD, Heidi Norris (Partner Tony Farrell) of Colton’s Point, MD, Kathy Norris of Drayden , MD, cousins Gwen Taratola, Mac Lawrence, Ida Abell, Tina Graves, and Gail Lawrence, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings Fuzzy Norris of Drayden, MD and Port Organe, FL, Rebecca Norris of Colton’s Point, MD, cousins Stevie Lawrence and Brenda Wathen. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a 1967 graduate of Chopticon High School.

Lana was employed by the U.S. Government for 35 years as an accounting technician, and she also worked part time at Lenny’s Restaurant as a waitress/hostess for many years, and most recently was a cook at the Early Bird until the kitchen closed down. Lana was involved with many sports activities, and she played softball many years and was on several bowling leagues. She coached girls softball and boys little league for recreation and parks.

Lana’s favorite color was red as were most of her automobiles that she owned and she was known as Tweety Bird by many family members, friends, and coworkers. She enjoyed listening to music of all genres; Elvis was one of her favorite musicians. She also enjoyed watching the game show Wheel of Fortune and was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Lana loved spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She loved and had many pets over her years of life. Lana spent a lot of her time helping those in need; whether it was family, friends, or strangers, she was always there for them. Lana was known for and enjoyed decorating her yard on St. Andrews Church Road for Christmas and Halloween. Lana enjoyed going on many cruise ship vacations with her partner of over 20 years Herman Covington. She liked playing bingo at all of the local Fire Departments’ Carnivals, putting together puzzles, word finds, crossword puzzles, playing keno, MD lottery scratch offs, and meeting with her close friends for card games.

Lana will be loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. Thank you to everyone for being there for her in her time of need.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be C.P. Cameron, Bernie Norris, Richie Hall, Richard Early, John Cameron, Jr., and Thomas James Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.