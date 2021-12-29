David Michael “Archie” Bell, 60, of Medleys Neck, Leonardtown, MD, was called home to be the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born on September 3, 1961 to the late John Paul Bell, Sr. “Jackie” and Margaret Loker Bell “Peggy”, of Leonardtown, MD. David “Archie” was the third born of five siblings that grew up on the family farm in Medleys Neck. David “Archie” is survived by his wife, Kim Bell, of Leonardtown, MD, siblings; Johnny Bell (Kathy), Billy Bell (Cathy, deceased), Susie Bell Vacek (Glen), Danny Bell (Dawn) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In his younger years David worked hard alongside his siblings on the family farm cutting tobacco and delivering the Washington Post newspaper. David graduated from Chopticon High School in 1979. David married Kimberly Rose Floyd on September 3, 1988. David and Kim welcomed their only child Davey on June 12, 1989. Davey was the apple of his parents’ eyes, he was his father’s constant companion and best friend. Unfortunately, “Little Davey” succumbed to death due to injuries from an automobile accident at the tender age of 22. Davey’s loss weighed heavy on his parents’ heart.

David “Archie” worked as a career welder/maintenance worker for several contractors for NAS Patuxent River, and was a member of the Local 602 Steamfitters Union. He was a master at many trades to include welding, fabricating, carpentry, and crafting amazing furniture. He was an avid gardener whose abundant harvest would feed the community. David’s garden was one of his prized possessions; he planted vegetables that he didn’t even care for, but he knew everyone else would enjoy his labor. David “Archie” was a creative thinker and was always working on his next project or creation to make his own. David was a character that enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and helping family and friends whenever they called on him no matter what. He loved when his family got tighter and stuffed hams in his garage, picking kale and cabbage from his garden, using Mom’s stuffed ham recipe, and grinding the greens and drinking some beer. David can be remembered in the summertime out on his boat trot lining for crabs down at Abell’s Wharf and welcoming friends to his home to visit and talk about the past and present.

David was very well loved and respected by all who knew him, especially his co-workers.

David was a private and tender soul and one who would take the shirt off his back to help his fellow man. To summarize David’s legacy would be that of a man who truly valued his family and close friends, loved the land, water, gardening, playing his daily lottery numbers, taking care of his wife, Kim, enjoying a cold beer and sip of whiskey or moonshine, joking, and playing around with his nieces and nephews as well as his family. His quick wit and laugh were large and infectious and, like him, will truly be missed. One of David’s last words was a “Stroke Is No Joke” and that was so true for him. David “Archie” Bell was preceded in death by his only child David Michael Bell, III “Davey”, sister-in-law Cathy Bell, and parents Jackie and Peggy Bell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Bell, Billy Bell, Danny Bell, Daniel Bell, Jr., Jake Bell, and Scott Cousineau. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Bean, Paul Scott Beall, Ricky Lathroum, Jay Cousineau, Johnny Bowles, and James “Pie” Knott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory Leonardtown, MD.