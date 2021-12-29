Margaret Elizabeth Ingwersen peacefully passed away on December 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 15, 1924 in Washington DC to the late Sophia White. She had four sisters and two brothers. She was married to the love of her life, Robert H. Ingwersen on June 11, 1943. Together they raised a beautiful family of six children, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Margaret raised her family while working nights at the Hot Shoppes in Hyattsville, Maryland. Later, she worked as the manager of the University of Maryland Dairy. She loved this job and kept in touch with her former co-workers throughout her life. Our family has many fond memories of her time at the Dairy. She retired from the Registration Department at University of Maryland University College in 1992.

Margaret was a proud member of the American Legion Post 136. She enjoyed having breakfast on Sundays, dinners during the week, crab feasts, and shrimp feasts! She could be found pulling pull-tabs and playing football pools! She loved playing BIngo at the Branchville Fire Department. Not only did she play, she also helped set up and clean up each day. She loved her crossword puzzles, baking cookies, hearing silly jokes and re-telling them, watching her game shows, watching her favorite golfers, and QVC shopping!

Margaret was the true matriarch of the Ingwersen family. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend. She loved us all so much without having to say a word. We all knew with a sweet smile, a touch of the hand, a thoughtful gift, or a sweet note in the mail. She loved having fun and she always wanted others to have fun too! Whether it be a card party, dinner and dance party, Halloween costume party, Christmas champagne brunches, family vacations to Ocean City, or just a fun day out, she always filled our lives with love, laughter, and amazing memories. She made our lives richer each day by giving us all the happiest of memories. It is difficult to put into words exactly what she meant to us. To us, she meant the world.

Margaret is survived by her beloved children: Robert C. Ingwersen (Linda) of Bowie, Adele Adams of Swan Point, Jean Morgan (Thomas) of Mechanicsville, and Earl R. Ingwersen (Mary) of Annapolis, her beloved grandchildren: Frank Manuel Jr., Paula Murdock, Tod Ingwersen, Gretchen Steed, Bree Buckler, and Heather Myers, her beloved great-grandchildren: Shelby and Gage Murdock, Hudson, Will, and Matthew Buckler, Callie and Emma Ingwersen, Juliana Whelan, Cora and Reece Myers, Cameron Hooks, her beloved three great-great grandchildren Lila, Nixie, and Keeva, and her sister, Adele Stein. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert H. Ingwersen, and her beloved children Karen Ingwersen and Steven Ingwersen, her mother, and her siblings Vester, Salata, Bea, Curly and Randolph.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.