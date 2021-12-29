Kai Vondel Swales, of Hollywood, MD, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 21, 2021. Born on October 27, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD, Kai was the precious and beloved son of Brady E. Berry of Hollywood, MD and Kirk V. Swales of Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his siblings Jasmine, Jerzie, Lyric, London Berry, Carlysia Thomas, Kirnique, Kirk Jr., K. Shawn Swales, as well as his grandparents Deborah and Glenn Garner, Bernadette Williams and Joseph L. Herbert, great grandmother Agnes Holt, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kai was preceded in death by his great grandfather Raymond L. Holt.

Though we may never understand why he was taken too soon, we will cherish our precious memories and the love, joy, and grace he brought to us. His bright, big eyes would just light up a room. He was a gift and filled our hearts with an undeniable love. We have faith that we will be together again, and pray God will give us strength and peace to move forward. Kai will forever be with us- our Beautiful Angel.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Korey Garner and Terell Swales. Honorary pallbearers will be his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

