Wayne William Stone, Sr., 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 26, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on February 4, 1949 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Margaret Eicke Stone and the late Clarence Stone, Jr. Wayne was the loving husband of Bonnie Stone, whom he married on August 12, 1988 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his children Melissa Russell (Greg) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Mandi Haggerty (Joe) of Lusby, MD, Daniel Stone (Crystal) of Mechanicsville, MD, Heather Barnes (Ronnie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Matthew Stone (Ericka) of Lexington Park, MD, and Erica Quade (Joey) of Clements, MD, his siblings Clarence Stone III (Lorraine) of Waldorf, MD, Patricia Bohle of Mechanicsville, MD, Kathryn Maloy (Ronnie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Martin Stone (Pat) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Stone, Sr. (Gloria) of Mechanicsville, MD, and John Stone (Darlene) of Clements, MD, as well as 16 grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Stone, Jr.

Wayne was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1968. He worked as a Grocery Store Manager at Superfresh, retiring in 2011.

