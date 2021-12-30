Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit Seeking Whereabouts of Ryan Alexander Heaney, 30, of La Plata

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is seeking the whereabouts of Ryan Alexander Heaney, 30, of La Plata.

He currently has three open warrants including a violation of a protective order, telephone misuse, and attempting to purchase a firearm in violation of the protective order.

Heaney is 6’0”, 180 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and shoulder. He might be driving a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

