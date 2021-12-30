Charles County Detectives Arrest Wanted La Plata Man Selling Stolen ATV After Owner Finds it for Sale on Social Media Page

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a victim of a theft that his stolen ATV was listed for sale on a social media page–the vehicle was actually stolen in another county in November.

The victim made an offer and the seller arranged to meet him at a gas station in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives posed as the purchaser and observed the suspect ride the ATV into the parking lot of the gas station. As the detectives were completing the sale, and with the assistance of patrol officers, they arrested the suspect, Demetrius Charles Dorsey, 20, of La Plata.

Dorsey was charged with theft in reference to the ATV case. He also had an open warrant for failing to appear in court for a malicious destruction charge.

On December 23, a District Court Commissioner released Dorsey on a $1,500 unsecured bond for the theft case and he was released on personal recognizance for the failure to appear in court case. The investigation is ongoing.

