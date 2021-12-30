Three St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies Retire with More Than 94 Years of Service

Sheriff Tim Cameron, the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, friends and family said farewell on Wednesday to three beloved and tenured officers whose combined service to country and county represents nearly a century of selflessness and dedication to the common good.

Lt. Michael Gardiner #33, Sgt. Harold Young #67 and Sgt. Stephen Myers #69 retired this week.

Lt. Gardiner, a US Army veteran, served with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office for almost 34 1/2 years, as a patrol deputy, motor officer, detective supervisor, internal affairs supervisor and back to the Patrol Division to pass on what he has learned in his remarkable career to the next generation of law enforcement officers.

Sgt. Young, a US Navy veteran, served the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, as a patrol deputy, field training officer, patrol supervisor and multiple roles in the Special Operations Division. Sgt. Young’s last position was leading the courthouse, traffic safety and pandemic response operations.

Sgt. Myers, a US Air Force veteran, also served the Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years in the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Vice Narcotics Division and finally as the agency’s Alcohol Enforcement Coordinator.

