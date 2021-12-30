Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Christmas Day Burglary in Waldorf

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hammock Court in Waldorf, after the homeowner arrived home and found the front door of her house had been kicked open.

After checking the house, it did not appear anything had been stolen. Officers canvassed the area and located footage from a nearby security system that showed at least two people approached the door and another person was standing nearby.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Griffith at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.