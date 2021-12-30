Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time after dispatch, the assignment was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one victim trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville and Hollywood responded to the scene and extricated the trapped victim in under 15 minutes.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

