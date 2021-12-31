Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in Waldorf, Multiple Houses Struck by Gunfire

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the corner of her house.

Officers canvassed the area and located bullet casings nearby.

They also discovered that a house behind the first home had a bullet hole in the garage door.

Through a neighborhood canvass, officers determined the shots were likely fired on December 22 between 3:50 p.m. – 4 p.m. and the suspect(s) may have been in a white F150 pick-up truck with a long bed.

The investigation is ongoing.