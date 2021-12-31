Marbury Man Arrested After Cutting Catalytic Converters from Multiple Vehicles

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Mason Springs Road in Marbury after someone reported observing an unknown male underneath a vehicle, which was parked in a driveway, and cutting something from the car.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was dispatched. Officers arrived on the scene, but the suspect had already fled. It was determined the catalytic converter had been cut from the parked car.

Officers continued patrolling the area and observed the suspect’s vehicle on Hawthorne Road.

A traffic stop was initiated and a male and female were located inside the car. Officers also observed two catalytic converters–which had just been cut–as well as a tool used to cut the converters in the vehicle.

Stanley Jerome Hatton, Jr., 43, of Marbury, was arrested and charged with theft and several traffic violations. On December 29, Hatton was released from the detention center by a District Court Commissioner on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with additional details about this case is asked to call PFC B. Moore at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

