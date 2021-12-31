No Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision in California

December 31, 2021

On Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 9:21 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 22835 Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision.

Emergency medical personnel obtained care refusal forms from all occupants. No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and is investigating the collision.




This entry was posted on December 31, 2021 at 9:27 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.