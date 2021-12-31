No Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision in California

On Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 9:21 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 22835 Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision.

Emergency medical personnel obtained care refusal forms from all occupants. No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and is investigating the collision.

