14-Year-Old Arrested on Christmas Day After Committing Commercial Burglary in White Plains

December 31, 2021

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 12:26 a.m., patrol officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business located in the 4500 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.

Upon arrival, officers observed a teenager inside the main entrance of the business; he was in the process of cutting a lock to gain further access inside.

The suspect, a 14-year-old male, immediately surrendered when he observed officers. He was charged with burglary and released to an adult relative. Officer J. Burbank is investigating.

