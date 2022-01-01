Maryland Awarded Grant to Give $10,000 in Rideshare Credits During Holiday Season





CODE: MAKEAPLANNYE

VALID 4:00 P.M. DECEMBER 31, 2021 – 7:00 A.M. JANUARY 1, 2022 WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office (MHSO) has extended its partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) to provide $10,000 in additional Uber ride credits to Marylanders, courtesy of Responsibility.org.

In November, Governor Hogan announced the initiative at the annual Maryland Remembers ceremony, which honors the victims of impaired driving. Between November 24 and December 8, more than 4,000 Marylanders were able to redeem Uber ride credits to ensure a sober ride home.

Due to the overwhelming response to the innovative initiative, and the redemption of all original ride credits, Responsibility.org has stepped in to provide an additional $10,000 in funding.

The new credits will be available from 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2021, to 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2022. Users will be able to apply the code to receive a $10 Uber credit for UberX and UberXL rides. Each rider is limited to one code while supplies last*.

MSHO encourages every Marylander to Be the MAKE A PLAN Driver and designate a sober driver or schedule a rideshare. Never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.

Last year, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. Even though 2020 saw substantially lower traffic volumes during the pandemic, 14,170 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with 1,345 of those arrests occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

*Max discount of $10 per ride. Promo code must be applied in the Uber app prior to requesting your ride. Discount does not apply to surcharges, government fees, tolls, or tips and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Offer is non-transferable. Offer and terms are subject to change.

