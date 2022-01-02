Winter Storm Warning in Effect for Southern Maryland on Monday, January 3, 2021

Winter Weather Warning is in effect for Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties from 1:00 a.m., Monday morning through 1:00 p.m., Monday afternoon.

WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

National Weather Service released the following picture showing the current expected snowfall (left image) and the worst-case snowfall (right image). Forecasts will change and we will provided updates when they become available.

Please use caution while driving! Slow down, expect delays and slippery roads!

____________________________

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from Monday, Jan. 3, 1 a.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m. EST for St. Mary’s County.

Tonight, rain is predicted before 3 a.m., with mixed rain and snow conditions to occur with low temperatures around 29 and north winds from 10 to 15 mph, and gusts as high as 31 mph. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Monday weather conditions will include snow, mainly before 2 p.m. and sometimes heavy. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is possible.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services encourages residents to avoid travel if possible. In advance of a storm, residents can sign up to receive emergency notifications through the county government CodeRed Emergency Alert System. Other safety preparedness tips include:

• Monitor the weather forecast through local media outlets.

• Keep devices charged in case of potential power outages.

• In addition to the usual disaster supply kit components, make sure your car emergency kits include face coverings, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 related supplies.

• Shelter pets and livestock from inclement conditions.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched crews to prepare and monitor county roads. Updates and information on snow and ice removal on St. Mary’s County roads is available at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/RoadAlertMap/.