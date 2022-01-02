NAS Patuxent River Announces Restricted Access/Telework Status Monday, January 3, 2022 due to Inclement Weather Forecast

NAS Patuxent River announced Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel Monday, January 3, 2022 due to inclement weather forecasts.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Critical Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.