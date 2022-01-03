CSM Closes Campuses and Cancels In-Person Classes Monday, Jan. 3, 2022; Online/Remote Classes Held as Scheduled

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will close Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 due to impending inclement weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions. In addition, in-person classes have been cancelled.

Online classes and online services will be held, and available, as scheduled. Any changes to online classes will be communicated through the class instructor.

Faculty and staff will work remotely.

Essential operations employees scheduled to report to campus should follow the direction of their supervisors.

For the latest information about CSM’s inclement weather delays/closings and protocols, visit https://ready.csmd.edu/status/.