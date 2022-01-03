Charles County Detectives Arrest 18-Year-Old PG County Man After Armed Robbery

On December 9, the victim negotiated the sale of tennis shoes, via a social media app, with someone he was familiar with.

During the sale, which occurred in Waldorf, the suspect produced a handgun and robbed the victim.

Detectives pursued leads and were able to positively identify the suspect as Geordie Cornelious Rauda, 18, of Temple Hills, MD.

An arrest warrant was obtained. Rauda was arrested on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 and he is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to take precautions when making online transactions in person. Always meet in a public place, such as a police department, take another person with you and always tell someone of your plans.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

