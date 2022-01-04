St. Mary’s County Public Schools Closed Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Schools Closed:

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools are CLOSED on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Employee Code 2:

All St Mary’s County Public Schools are CLOSED on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with Code 2 for employees. Code 2 means that 10 and 11 month employees do not report to work. 12 month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m.

All employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect and telework options are available with supervisor’s approval

