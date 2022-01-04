NAS Patuxent River Operating Under Four-Hour Delayed Arrival Status Due to Weather on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 4-hour delayed arrival schedule Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Critical Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.

Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day.

Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 4 hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your command for specific guidance.