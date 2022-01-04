No Injuries Reported After Commercial Bus Overturns in Calvert County During Snow Storm

On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Rt.4 and Skinners Turn Road in Owings, for the motor vehicle collision involving an overturned bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Lamoille Valley Transportation Bus on its side in the median.

Firefighters reported the operated was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, and reported no injuries.

The operator was the single occupant.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.

Police advised the bus was being left on scene due to weather and will be towed later when safe.

