St. Mary’ s County Sidewalk Snow and Ice Removal Ordinance

Clear sidewalks are a safety priority in the aftermath of a winter storm. The St. Mary’s County Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance requires property owners whose real property is adjacent to a public sidewalk to clear snow and ice within 72 hours after the storm’s end.

If a snowplow, vehicle or machine deposits snow, ice or other frozen precipitation onto the sidewalk adjacent to the property, the sidewalk must be cleared within 72 hours after the deposit.

If the snow, ice or other frozen precipitation cannot be removed entirely, home and business owners must apply sand, abrasives, salt or de­icing chemicals to make the sidewalk passable. Please don’t shovel ice or snow from sidewalks into roadways to avoid additional safety concerns.

To see the St. Mary’s County Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance, please visit https://go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/files/9XUL7B520B1F/$file/Ordinance%20(Snow%20Removal)%20(rev)-signed.pdf.

For further information or details, please call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527.