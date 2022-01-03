Governor Hogan Provides Update on Response to Winter Storm, Continues to Urge Marylanders to Stay Off The Roads

Governor Larry Hogan today provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to the winter storm that has brought heavy snowfall to the region and caused major impacts on roads and transportation systems.

“Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” said Governor Hogan. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads, and allow the crews to do their jobs.”

According to the National Weather Service, travel conditions remain hazardous across much of central and southern Maryland. While snow is expected to end from west to east through mid-afternoon, falling temperatures throughout the evening will result in a time of refreeze on any roads that remain wet or slushy. Marylanders should avoid travel the rest of the day, and be prepared for potential impacts to tomorrow morning’s commute. Marylanders can call 511 or visit md511.org for travel updates.

At this time, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) is tracking more than 60,000 power outages statewide. Throughout the early morning hours, Maryland State Police responded to 41 crashes, 29 disabled or unattended vehicles, and answered 161 calls for service.



Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police is monitoring road conditions closely and implementing snow emergency plans where needed.

Troopers are working with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s (MDOT SHA) Coordinated Highway Action Response Team and tow companies throughout the state where needed to remove abandoned vehicles so that snow removal operations can be effectively conducted.

In addition, troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division will be reassigned as needed wherever winter weather is present.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM)

MDEM held a Statewide Emergency Managers call to coordinate the state’s response with local emergency managers and state agencies involved in the response, and it is ready to provide support and resources to jurisdictions in need.

MDEM state liaison officers continue to coordinate with local jurisdictions to ensure any requests for assistance are met.

MDEM elevated its communications posture and has been notifying and warning the public through its digital properties and MdReady/Listo texts. MDEM is encouraging all Maryland residents and visitors to sign up for the free MdReady text alert program by texting “MdReady”—or “MdListo” for Spanish texts—to 211MD1 (211631).

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA)



MDOT SHA crews are in active snow operations throughout the state, with more than 2,100 pieces of equipment deployed. As predicted, snow accumulations are expected to be highest along I-95 and south and east of the I-95 corridor.

MDOT SHA is advising motorists to curtail travel if possible throughout the day as temperatures will continue to fall. If travel is necessary, motorists are urged to allow more time to travel and be extra cautious on elevated sections of highway, such as bridges, ramps, and overpasses that freeze first.

Crews will continue to treat roads throughout the day as the storm continues and patrol for any icy patches once the storm subsides.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA)

MDTA crews continue to treat roads and plow where needed along the state’s toll bridges, tunnels, and highways.

Limited wind restrictions are in effect at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. No house trailers or empty box trailers are permitted to cross. 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic updates are available at 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726).

DriveEzMD’s E-ZPass Maryland in-person customer service centers and call center are closed. Tolling customers can still use self-serve options by calling 1-888-321-6824 or visiting DriveEzMD.com.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall Airport)

The BWI Marshall Airport winter weather team is actively working to treat and plow runways and taxiways for airline operations. Public parking and roadways are also being treated and plowed, as appropriate.

Airline flights are operating. However, widespread flight cancellations and delays are expected throughout the day. Passengers with travel plans on Monday should contact their airlines for updated flight status information. The BWI Marshall Airport website also provides airline flight information.

MDOT Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA)

MDOT MTA’s bus division has implemented a Service Reduction Plan and MARC Train Service is operating on an Enhanced R schedule.

The agency is prepared to continue to implement weather-related diversions and storm response crews are prepared to respond to any issues.

MDOT MTA is actively communicating all schedule changes, diversions, and delays to riders through service alerts, social media, and the Transit Information Contact Center.

MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA)

All MDOT MVA branch offices are closed today, except for the following: Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and Westminster. Appointments at these branches may be impacted throughout the day and affected customers will be contacted.

All VEIP stations are closed today, except for the following: Frederick, Hagerstown, and Westminster.

Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore

MDOT Maryland Port Administration snow operations personnel continue to salt and plow the Port of Baltimore’s public marine terminals. Ships are being worked; however, some have delayed their loading and unloading schedules until later today.

Ports America Chesapeake delayed opening the Seagirt Marine Terminal to trucks until 7 a.m. this morning. Normal opening time is 6 a.m.

Maryland Department of the Environment

The Emergency Response Division of the Maryland Department of the Environment is standing by for any oil or hazardous waste emergencies.

Dam safety staff and water supply staff are on standby in case of any need of assistance.

Solid waste staff is ready to extend hours of landfills starting Tuesday in case there are tree damages.

Maryland Department of General Services

All state office buildings, sidewalks, and parking areas are being treated and cleared of snow.

All priority refueling sites around the state have been topped off, including sites for MSP, MDTA, MTA, and SHA. All state refueling sites will be open as usual for refueling.

A designated resource procurement officer is on standby to assist in utilizing the emergency resource list, which consists of the following resources; generators, sandbags, ice, dry ice, food, and MREs.

All commercial lease landlords have been contacted to confirm buildings will be open for business.

Maryland Department of Health (MDH)

Four state-run COVID-19 testing and/or vaccination sites are closed for weather today: Annapolis: Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets Anne Arundel County: Anne Arundel Medical Center Harford County: UM Upper Chesapeake Health Prince George’s County: City of Praise Family Ministries



NOTE: The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston St in Baltimore is open today until 3:30 p.m. for previously scheduled appointments only.

Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS)

DHS has sent situational awareness notifications to local and state mass care partners.

DHS has emergency essential employees monitoring in case of any local requests for mass care assistance.

Governor’s Coordinating Offices

The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism will contact volunteer service organizations to alert them to be on the ready for requests for volunteer support during and after the storm.

The Governor’s Office of Deaf & Hard of Hearing is ready to coordinate with state agencies to provide ASL interpreters for emergency broadcast updates to ensure accessibility and effective communication.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services will communicate any emergency information to their partners through its social media channels.