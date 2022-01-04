No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision During Snowstorm in Lexington Park

On Monday, January 3, 2021, at approximately 11:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one occupant still inside but not trapped.

Emergency medical personnel obtained two care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Due to power outages, multiple traffic signals were inoperable on Great Mills Road, and one witness reported the white SUV failed to stop at the intersection, and was struck by the pickup truck.

