St. Mary’s County Government Offices Closed Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Warning for St. Mary’s County has expired, but the mixed precipitation and below-freezing temperatures can cause hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

As such, St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Liberal leave is in effect and employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County regular business meeting is canceled. Additionally, the Public Hearing to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for new uses Solar, Major and Solar Minor is canceled and will be rescheduled. A formal notice for this rescheduled Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

All Recreation and Parks activities, programs and facilities, including the Wicomico Shores Golf Course, Museum sites, and Wellness and Aquatics Center at the College of Southern Maryland are closed.



All three Senior Activity Centers (Chancellors Run, Garvey and Northern) are closed. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers are closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit operations are closed.

Circuit Court is closed.

District Court is closed.

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park and Leonardtown) are closed.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) administrative offices are closed.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced a four-hour delayed arrival. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. All others should check with command for specific guidance.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) offices, COVID testing and vaccine sites are closed.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools are closed.

For information about snow removal on county-owned roads, visit the snow removal map here: http://ow.ly/BvBm50Hm0q6.

For additional information on county government, please visit www.stmarysmd.com