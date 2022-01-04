Charles County Government Closed on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

On Tuesday morning, county staff will assess the number of power outages and online accessibility to the Board of Commissioners virtual Public Hearing on Required Face Coverings that was scheduled on Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m. By noon on Jan. 4, Charles County will announce whether the public hearing will occur as scheduled or be moved to a new date.

As a reminder, the public is invited to provide comments by signing up to speak virtually during the Commissioner meeting. Please call 301-885-2779 on Jan. 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register.

Once registered, you will be called between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to testify. If the hearing is rescheduled, you will be contacted with instructions on providing comments on the new date. Residents with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.



Updated: Monday, Jan. 3, at 6:50 p.m.

Charles County Government Building : Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4 Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled. More details here

Community Services Operating Status: Click Here Community Service Building Senior Centers and Nanjemoy community Center operations Meals on Wheels AlphaBest Childcare at Port Tobacco

Environmental Services Operating Status : Click Here Curbside Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Landfill and Piney Church Road Mulch Facility Recycling Centers Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Recreations, Parks, and Tourism : Click Here Recreation Programs and Activities School-based Community Centers Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center Port Tobacco Recreation Center Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – Recreation Activities Indoor and Outdoor Pools Crain Memorial Welcome Center Port Tobacco Historic Village

Tri-County Animal Shelter : Normal Operations Monday-Saturday: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. except Government holidays

: Normal Operations

