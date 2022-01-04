Calvert County Government Offices Closed Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Due to Winter Weather

Calvert County Government offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, due to the ongoing impacts of inclement weather. Calvert County Circuit Court and District Court will also be closed.

Road conditions in the county are expected to remain hazardous overnight and into Tuesday. The Calvert County Department of Public Safety advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel and to stay off the roads overnight through Tuesday morning, as crews continue working to make roadways safe for travel.

The following Calvert County services are affected by the closure:

All Calvert County Government offices and the circuit and district courts are closed.

County convenience centers are closed.

The Appeal Landfill is closed.

County transportation service is not available.

All county Parks & Recreation activities, rentals and programs are canceled.

Community centers, parks, the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center are closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed.

Calvert Marine Museum is closed.

All Calvert Library locations are closed.

Calvert County Health Department offices are closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Fox Run Shopping Center will be closed. Appointments will be automatically rescheduled and individuals will receive an email or phone call notification.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at 141 Schooner Lane in Prince Frederick will be closed. Those registered for appointments will be contacted directly with instructions.

The COVID-19 call center is closed.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

