Smoke Detectors Alert Occupant of House Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported, Fire Deemed Accidental

UPDATE 1/9/2022: The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department released the following information.

“Last week, a local elderly couple lost their home and all their belongings in this tragic house fire less than two miles from the station. The couple was trying to stay warm after the snow storm and extended power outages, and unfortunately their wood stove and chimney malfunctioned, causing their house to catch fire. The couple is being assisted by family, but they could use your help. We are asking you all to consider making a financial contribution to this family to help get them back on their feet. You can donate via credit card at the link below, or send a check to our mailing address (7035 Poorhouse Road, Indian Head Maryland 20640). If you mail or drop a check off for this purpose, please make sure you note “House Fire Recovery” so we can send the funds in the right direction.”

“Please click the link below. Every bit will help this family. Also, please share this post.”

Google Donation Link

1/4/2022: On Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at approximately 11:25 a.m., firefighters from Indian Head, La Plata, Potomac Heights, Bryans Road, and area fire departments responded to 5270 Zenobia Place in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from multiple sides.

The owners/occupants are identified as John and Irma Gray, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $200,000.00

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupant of the fire, who was able to escape without injury.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters utilized multiple attack lines and a short time after arrival, crews reported a partial collapse and live power lines down to the rear of the residence.

All units were evacuated and the fire was determined to be an exterior operation only. More than 40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately one hour.

SMECO, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to assist.

Investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by a failure of the chimney.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

