Working Smoke Detectors Alert Occupant of House Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at approximately 11:25 a.m., firefighters from Indian Head, La Plata, Potomac Heights, Bryans Road, and area fire departments responded to 5270 Zenobia Place in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from multiple sides.

The owners/occupants are identified as John and Irma Gray, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $200,000.00

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupant of the fire, who was able to escape without injury.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters utilized multiple attack lines and a short time after arrival, crews reported a partial collapse and live power lines down to the rear of the residence.

All units were evacuated and the fire was determined to be an exterior operation only. More than 40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately one hour.

SMECO, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to assist.

Investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by a failure of the chimney.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

