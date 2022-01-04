Emergency Warming Center Available for Calvert and Charles County Residents Starting Tuesday, January 4, 2021





: The Charles County Government is opening a warming center from 2:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., today, Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at the. Bring your charging cords and other essentials!

CALVERT COUNTY: The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will open the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, as a warming center for residents who need a warm, dry place to take refuge. The shelter will open today, Jan. 4, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

Residents should bring any needed medications, snacks and a sleeping bag. Drinking water is available at each warming center. No showers or meals will be provided.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents must wear face coverings and must practice physical distancing while inside the building. Each person entering the warming center will be evaluated for COVID-19. Individuals with positive results will be placed in a separate warming area.

Residents with no other means of transportation to a warming center should call the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 410-535-3491, to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, citizens should call 911.



Watch for frostbite: symptoms include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for hypothermia: symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location, remove wet clothing, warm the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.

Emergency warming centers open when the need arises. During extreme cold weather events, the primary concern is the potential loss of heat, power, telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm or weather conditions continue for more than one day.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

Calvert County Government will post updates as necessary online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.

