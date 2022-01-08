No Injuries Reported After Firefighter Respond to Vehicle Fire Threatening Residence in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hughesville, and Bay District responded to the 27000 block of Glebe Farm Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a residence.

The 911 caller reported a pickup truck was on fire next to, and spreading to a residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a pickup truck.

Upon further investigation, no extensions were found and firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


