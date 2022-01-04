St. Mary’s County Public Schools Delayed 2-Hour Opening on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

January 4, 2022

Schools Two Hour Delay:

All SMCPS Schools have a delayed opening of two hours on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

AM Pre-Kindergarten and AM Head Start students will not have school. There will be classes for PM Pre-Kindergarten and PM Head Start students.

Employee Code 5:

St. Mary’s County Public Schools have a delayed opening of two hours for Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with a Code 5 for employees. 10- and 11-month employees report to work two hours late. 12-month employees and food service workers are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect.


