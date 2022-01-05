Calvert County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

CODE YELLOW

Conditions may be dangerous but are anticipated to improve so as to allow employees to safely get to work.

Schools closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees.

All emergency personnel report as usual.

The 12-month non-emergency staff should report at 9 a.m. Work hours will be 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.

Child care is closed.

Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.