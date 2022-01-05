Calvert County Detectives Seeking Identities of Burglary Suspect’s

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary that occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the 2100 block of German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Investigation revealed two unknown suspects used force to gain entry to the vacant residence. Once inside, the suspects damaged drywall surrounding numerous light switches.

The suspects were operating the vehicle pictured below. It is a late 1990s model Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with an extended cab. There is a large dent located on the truck bed behind the cab on the passenger side. The front driver’s side wheel also appears to be missing the center hubcap.

Anyone with information pertaining to this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151 or [email protected] Please refer to case number 21-71701.

