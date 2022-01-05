St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served in December 2021

12/01/21- William Adam Chesser, age 42 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

12/02/21- Monroe Maurice Gantt, age 54 of Prince Frederick- Burglary and Theft by DFC. Hersh# 343.

12/02/21- Kenneth David Barnes, age 23 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beyer# 319.

12/02/21- Thomas Richard Taylor, age 71 of Charlotte Hall- Indecent Exposure by Cpl. Pesante# 153.

12/02/21- Kiesha Rashae Adams, age 33 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

12/03/21- Sarah Marie Thomas, age 40 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

12/03/21- Kimberly Jean Johnson, age 37 of Leonardtown- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Maloy# 137.

12/04/21- Cassandra Renee Furey, age 45 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty by Dep. Allehach# 392.

12/04/21- John Edward Clopper, age 39 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

12/04/21- Kimberly Jean Johnson, age 37 of Leonardtown- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Kerby# 242.

12/04/21- Charles Deshun McDage, age 39 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty by Dep. Allebach# 392.

12/05/21- Joseph Cephas Harrod Jr., age 60 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

12/05/21- Melody Lynn Bowen, age 55 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

12/06/21- Dylan Dewayne McCoy, age 18 of Callaway- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Mattera# 375.



12/06/21- William Carillo Hernandez, age 45 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

12/07/21- David Michael Cowan, age 39 of Tennessee- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersh# 343.

12/08/21- Sean Russ Alpert, age 45 of Mechanicsville- Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Displaying Registration Plates Issued to Another Vehicle, Vehicle Driver Failure to Furnish ID after Accident Damage, Driver Fail to Report Damage to Nearest Police, and Harass: Course of Conduct by DFC. Shelko# 326.

12/08/21- Garrett Dewayne Butler, age 42 of Leonardtown- Assault, Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident, Drive on Suspended License and Privilege, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

12/08/21- David Michael Jenkins, age 24 of Lexington Park- Stalking and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

12/09/21- Jessie Marie Russell, age 38 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Witness by Cpl. Maloy# 137.

12/09/21- Carrie Jean Morgan, age 63 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. White# 200.

12/10/21- Brian Anthony Burch, age 23 of Avenue- Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

12/10/21- Justin Dominic Morgan, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Property Destruction by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

12/10/21- Steven Wendell Mason, age 56 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree, Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Individual, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

12/10/21- Christopher Scott Lacey, age 36 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Welch# 399.

12/10/21- Cesa Augusto Gonzalez-Lopez, age 30 of Great Mills- Assault 1st Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Allebach# 392.

12/11/21- Shownda Levet Greenwell, age 39 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

12/11/21- William Alexander Sledge, age 64 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep Tasciotti# 398.

12/12/21- John Vincent Clarke, age 67 of Abell- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

12/12/21- Brittany Mackenzie Kidwell, age 29 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hill# 361.

12/12/21- Bobbi Lee Vorgtti, age 36 of Prince Frederick- Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

12/12/21- Lawrence Alvin Hoffman, age 27 of Hollywood- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Driving While Impaired by CDS, Reckless Driving and Negligent Driving by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

12/12/21- Levi Lovell Tolson, age 25 of Lexington Park- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

12/13/21- Aaron Matthew Krahling, age 40 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

12/17/21- Gerald Raymond Erickson, age 34 of Chesapeake Beach- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Pontorno# 357.

12/18/21- John Edward Healy, age 30 of Bushwood- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

12/20/21- Albert Vivian Desper, age 80 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

12/21/21- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point- Theft and Trespass Private Property by Dep. Marsch# 397.

12/21/21- Eundra Keffie Hensley, age 48 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

12/22/21- Kimberly Jean Johnson, age 37 of Leonardtown-Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

12/22/21- Casey Adam Woodburn, age 40 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

12/22/21- Donnie NMN Richardson, age 46 of Leonardtown- Motor Vehicle Theft, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Schell# 359.



12/22/21- Sara Marie Horton, age 31 of St. Inigoes- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

12/24/21- Kenneth NMN Cradle, age 61 of Great Mills- Theft and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

12/24/21- T’Keyah Otionna Battle, age 28 of Great Mills- Violation of Peace Order and Electronic Communication/Harassment by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

12/25/21- Jermaine Anthony Bell Jr., age 27 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

12/25/21- Diamante Requan Butler, age 24 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

12/25/21- Jonathan Albert Termonia, age 40 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

12/26/21- Tashonna Breon Battle, age 24 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

12/26/21- Guy Vivian Butler, age 56 of no fixed address-Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

12/27/21- Tanya Anita Hall, age 45 of La Plata- Theft by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

12/28/21- Gareth Henry Davidson, age 31 of Hollywood- Child Abuse and Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

12/28/21- Shaun Michael Kuehl, age 30 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

12/28/21- Anthony Lavelle Proctor, age 30 of Hollywood- Arson/Threat, and Animal Cruelty by Dep. Salas# 358.

12/28/21- Timothy Joseph Edwards, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Electronic Communication/Harassment by Dep. Budd# 325.

12/29/21- Christina Rebecca Davis, age 41 of Great Mills- Theft by Cpl. Pesante# 153.

12/29/21- Ilija Misha Dulovich, age 18 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Pesante# 153.

